Two schoolboys who were locked in a Sainsbury’s store overnight reportedly consumed £300 worth of food and drink.

The boys, from East Kilbride, Scotland, aged 12 and 13, allegedly hid in the store until the doors were closed, before they decided to raid the shelves.

A source said they were discovered during the early hours of the morning by a worker completing a night shift.

“The two boys had worked their way through hundreds of pounds worth of food before being discovered,” the source told East Kilbride News.

“A few night workers are mostly working in the same area as a small group rather than being spread around, hence why it took so long to discover them.”