Nine in ten pupils who fail GCSE maths and English aged 16 will still not have passed three years on, despite rules that they must resit the exams.

A new report from education charity Impetus-PEF has revealed that just a quarter of students who initially fail the exams achieve a C grade or above in English by the age of 19, and only 13% pass maths.

Students from disadvantaged backgrounds are significantly less likely to catch up according to the research, with only 17% passing English and 8% successfully resitting maths.

The organisation is calling on the government to provide more funding for 16-19 education to tackle this catch up “crisis”.