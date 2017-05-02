Schools should teach children how to “manage the risks” of sites like Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram to protect them from cyber bullying and online sexual abuse, a group of MPs has insisted.

Excessive social media use is also leading to sleep deprivation and depression in teens, a joint Commons inquiry by the health and education committees found.

“Building digital resilience so that it becomes a normality is something we have to get our heads around. It is here to stay and it will only increase,” Sarah Brennan, CEO of mental health charity YoungMinds, said.