Schools Will Get Extra £1.3bn Over Next Two Years, Says Justine Greening

Schools will receive an extra £1.3 billion in funding over the next two years, the government has announced.

In a statement to the House of Commons on Monday, education secretary Justine Greening said funding per pupil would also be protected until 2020, after analysis by experts revealed many schools would face a real-terms cut under the Tory election pledge to increase the overall school budget by £4 billion this Parliament.

She said the government would press ahead with plans to introduce a national funding formula, as the current system is “unfair, opaque and out of date”.

“We believe all children should have an education that unlocks their potential and allows them to go as far as their talent and hard work will take them,” she told MPs.

“We recognise that during the election people were concerned about school funding. That is why I am confirming plans to get on with introducing a national funding formula in 2018/19. This will additionally now be supported by significant extra investment into the core schools budget over next two years.”