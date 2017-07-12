Revealed: This Is The World's Laziest Country

The world’s most and least fittest countries have been worked out by scientists – using mobile phone data.

Researchers looked at how many steps 700,000 people from around the globe took, using 68 million days worth of information to break down minute-by-minute findings.

Hong Kong came out on top, with an average of 6,880 per day, while it was Indonesia at the bottom, with 3,513.

Meanwhile, the UK pulled in a respectable 5,444, which is well above the average of 4,961.

Japan was high up the charts with 6,010, while Brazil came in at the lower end with 4,289.

The study, published in the journal Nature and conducted by Stanford University in the USA, used data collated from people who were using the Argus app, which allows users to record their daily activity, food, sleep and heart rate.