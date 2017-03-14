Scientists Make Major Cancer Breakthrough By Killing 'Undruggable' Proteins

Scientists have made a cancer breakthrough after learning how to kill “undruggable” proteins using a technique they have nicknamed the “kiss of death”. For a long time, researchers have known about the vital role that proteins play in spreading cancerous tumours around the human body, but were unable to halt them in their tracks. Professor Alessio Ciulli explained: “We know of many proteins which are active in causing diseases, but which we have been unable to block from going rogue or to stop them when they do.”

LAGUNA DESIGN/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images

Now the team at the University of Dundee has found a way to neutralise these stubborn proteins, Ras and Myc, which had previously been deemed untouchable by drugs. The process works by introducing small molecules to target these bad proteins, that then bind to them, neutralise them and start a chain of events that degrades them and breaks them down in the body. However, in the past, the major stumbling block has been finding the molecules that would work to bind and at the same time hamper functionality. As proteins can often fool regulators within the cell and can be difficult to pin down.