Scientists Could Tell Your Body To Repair Itself After A Heart Attack

Researchers have found a potentially “groundbreaking” way to trigger damaged heart cells into healing themselves, instead of just developing life-long scar tissue.

When a person suffers heart failure, brought on by any number of different cardiovascular problems, the muscle does not seem to have the ability self-heal like other parts of the human body, such as skin that scabs over and then gets better.

This means that the impact of heart problems is much longer lasting, weakening the organ and increasing the chance of repeated problems in the future.