Now though, scientists at RMIT University in Australia say they’ve found a way to actually make use of all the discarded butts rather than having them clutter up our pavements.

Every year, human beings drop billions of cigarette butts on the floor in what is arguably one of the the single largest acts of littering ever undertaken by our species.

What they’re proposing is to actually build our pavements out of cigarette butts.

The team were able to mix the butts into asphalt and show that the resulting mixture can not only handle very heavy traffic loads but also showed reduced thermal conductivity.

Not only would this help solve a huge environmental problem but the team note that thanks to its thermal properties the roads could reduce the urban heat island effect that is common in cities.

Dr Abbas Mohajerani, a senior lecturer in RMIT’s School of Engineering explains how the process works.

“In this research, we encapsulated the cigarette butts with bitumen and paraffin wax to lock in the chemicals and prevent any leaching from the asphalt concrete. The encapsulated cigarettes butts were mixed with hot asphalt mix for making samples,” he said.