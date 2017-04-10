All Sections
    10/04/2017 18:08 BST | Updated 11/04/2017 10:23 BST

    Scientists Shortlist Sites To Drill Into The Earth's Mantle For The First Time

    It could reveal how the planet formed.

    Scientists in Japan have announced an audacious plan to drill through the ocean floor and into the Earth’s mantle for the first time.

    It’s thought that the molten interior could hold clues to predicting earthquakes and even reveal how the Earth formed more than 4 billion years ago.

    In September, staff at Japan’s Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology (JAMSTEC) will search for possible drilling sites off the coast of Hawaii.

    Yuri_Arcurs via Getty Images

    The team told a Japanese newspaper it could begin the boring process as soon as the early 2020s, using Japan’s deep-sea drilling vessel, Chikyu.

    Two other sites, one off the coast of Costa Rico and another off the coast of Mexico, are also under consideration, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported.

    The scientists shortlisted underwater sites because oceanic crust is significantly shallower than its continental counterpart. 

    The project has been part funded by the Japanese government in a bid to refine earthquake prediction, CNN reported.

    KYODO Kyodo / Reuters
    An aerial view shows deep-sea drilling vessel "Chikyu" in the Pacific.

    Natsue Abe, a researcher from JAMSTEC, told the US broadcaster: “In Japan we have some volcanoes, earthquakes and such kind of natural hazards. People (want to create) some monitoring or analysis equipment but we don’t know ... what kind of factor to use.

    “So we need to know the natural system more clearly or precisely ... we have to observe the Earth more precisely.”

    The drill would be dropped through 2.5 miles of water before hitting the ocean floor and boring through 3.8 miles of the planet’s crust to the mantle.

    The mantle makes up more than 80% of Earth’s mass and is one of the final frontiers for scientific inquiry.

