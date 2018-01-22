The ability to perform ‘magic’ could be a lot closer than we previously thought, after a team of researchers found a way to levitate large objects, even humans.

You won’t be needing a spell to send people floating, but it does help if you have access to the world’s most powerful acoustic tractor beam located at the University of Bristol.

The machine, which uses the power of sound to hold particles in mid-air, has shown for the first time that it is possible to trap objects larger than itself.

Dr Asier Marzo, lead author, said: “Acoustic researchers had been frustrated by the size limit for years, so its satisfying to find a way to overcome it.”