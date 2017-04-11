Scientists Have Found A Way To Make Cells Resistant To HIV

In a remarkable step forward in the potential treatment of HIV, scientists in California have successfully created a cell population that is resistant to the disease.

The new approach, described as a form of “cellular vaccination” aims to offer long-term protection for patients by tethering HIV-fighting antibodies to their immune cells.

Jia Xie, senior staff scientist, said: “The ultimate goal will be the control of HIV in patients with AIDS without the need for other medications,” as even with anti-retroviral drug treatments, people with HIV still suffer much higher incidences of cancer and other deadly diseases.