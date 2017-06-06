Scientists May Have Found A Way To 'Turn Off' Allergies

Imagine, you undergo a single treatment and then for the rest of your life you’re no longer allergic to peanuts. This is a future that could eventually become a reality after researchers in Australia claim to have found a way to effectively ‘turn off’ the allergic response in mice.

Associate Professor Ray Steptoe and his team at the University of Queensland found that they were able to simply wipe out the ‘memory’ of these allergies in the immune cells. “When someone has an allergy or asthma flare-up, the symptoms they experience results from immune cells reacting to protein in the allergen,” Professor Steptoe said. “The challenge in asthma and allergies is that these immune cells, known as T-cells, develop a form of immune ‘memory’ and become very resistant to treatments.”