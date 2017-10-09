Drug laws should be devolved to Scotland so the government in Holyrood can make moves towards decriminalisation, SNP party delegates have said.

Members of the party, which dominates north of the border, have voted for a motion at their conference in Glasgow for a radical shake-up in policy.

The motion calls for drug law powers to be passed to Edinburgh so the Scottish Parliament can consider “all options for harm reduction, including drug declassifcation, decriminalisation and regulation”.

It does not set out any policy on any specific drug.

It says, however, that power-holders should conduct a “comprehensive review of policy” which sees “substance misuse as a public health issue rather than a criminal matter” and works towards “lifting the stigma associated with addiction; remove barriers between police and communities and allow policy to reflect the values of our progressive society.”

The motion is not yet backed by the SNP-led Scottish Government but adopting the approach as party policy could pave the way to drug reform and shape devolution discussions in the future.