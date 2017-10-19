Smacking Children To Be Banned In Scotland

Smacking children will be banned in Scotland, the Scottish government has confirmed today [19 October].

The country will be the first part of the UK to make the physical punishment of children illegal.

According to the BBC, the government has now confirmed it will make sure a bill, lodged by the Green MSP John Finnie, will become law.

Finnie put forward a proposed bill in Scottish parliament in May 2017, which aimed to give children “equal protection from assault”.

Ministers will now work with Finnie to implement the bill.