Drivers Abandon Cars At Scottish Ski Resorts As UK Braces For More Snow And Ice

Skiers faced six-mile tailbacks on Saturday as they flocked to the Scottish slopes to take advantage of the snowy conditions. Drivers abandoned their cars on the roads in a bid to reach the resorts where car parks were full. Police said there were traffic issues at Glencoe Mountain Resort and Nevis Range ski centres which were both at full capacity on Saturday afternoon.

Police said high volumes of traffic were hampering the efforts of gritters and urged people to turn back. Inspector Jen Valentine said: “These abandoned cars at both centres are posing a risk so I am urging anyone who has left their car to return and move it. Any cars not moved will be seized. “It is great that so many people are wanting to take advantage of the good weather and skiing available in our area however, public safety on the roads is crucial and has to be our priority.” The country is braced for more wintry weather on Sunday when a yellow “be aware” warning of snow and ice covers much of Scotland, the Midlands and northern England.