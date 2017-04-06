Sean Spicer's Press Briefing To Children Works Way Better Than It Should

He’s only been in the job 10 weeks but White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, has already become a bit of a legend.
During the Obama administration people rarely bothered to tune into press briefings but the promise of a wonderful gaffe or poorly-implemented prop has elevated them to must-watch viewing under the current incumbent.
One of Spicer’s more grating characteristics is his tendency to speak to reporters as if they’re children which has led, perhaps inevitably, to this...
Bravo Comedy Central.