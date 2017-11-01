Ministers are to be forced to publish secret papers on the impact of Brexit on the UK economy after a landmark Commons defeat for the Government.

Labour hailed a major “victory for Parliament and democracy” as MPs passed an Opposition Day motion demanding that the confidential documents be handed over to a select committee.

Commons Speaker John Bercow ruled that the vote was binding on ministers and insisted that they had to respond as soon as possible.

He said that ministers could find themselves in contempt of Parliament if they refused the expressed will of the Commons.

After hours of passionate debate, Brexit minister Steve Baker decided against putting the motion to a vote amid fears that Tory rebels were set to side with Labour to demand publication.

HuffPost UK understands that there is one huge document assessing the economic impact of Brexit, rather than scores of individual verdicts on various industries.

Faced with defeat, ministers were considering releasing the document with key sections blanked out or ‘redacted’, a prospect that could still happen with the approval of MPs.

Tory MP Anna Soubry said: “The implication is quite clear: there’s something in them that’s not to be disclosed because it might actually prick this golden bubble, this balloon of the promised land of Brexit.”