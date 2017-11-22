Inequality in maternity pay

In the UK, self-employed women receive less maternity pay than their employed equivalents. They receive the same government (state) maternity allowance as people who are employed by a company, however, they do not receive the first 6 weeks of 90% of their annual weekly salary, as employed people do.

This is an injustice that is taking its toll on the health of mothers and their ability to bond with their new child, as 45% have no choice but to continue to work as soon as the day after giving birth.

I have personally experienced this lack of support, which caused me to suffer both financially and mentally during the first six weeks of becoming a mum. I have a 5-year-old daughter, and for me, it’s not an option to have more children as I work as a locum GP, and I only get paid for the work I invoice for.

Behind closed doors

When a new mum takes her newborn to the GP for its routine checks, there is no way a GP can see what’s happening day-to-day for that mum – it’s only because we are able to conduct home visits through the GPDQ service, that we have been able to see how big this problem is – and we think that what we have seen is the tip of the iceberg.

Self-employed mums have a lot on their plate, which can induce mental health issues that wouldn’t have arisen if they were able to take time out, or, if like their employed equivalents, could take a reasonable amount of time out to bond with the new baby.

An example is Charlene, a 34-year-old self-employed wedding / family photographer who started her business 7 years ago. She worked 7 days a week before daughter (now aged 2 arrived). After giving birth, her income dropped drastically and is only now slowly creeping back up.

Another self-employed mum whose business and financial income has suffered due to the current maternity pay system, is Layla Griffin – a 35-year-old self-employed costume designer for TV commercials. Layla has been self-employed for 11 years, and after having her son (now aged 22 months), her annual turnover dropped from £80K to £30K.