Serena Williams Shows Fun Side Of Fitness Dancing Alone In Her Sports Bra

When Serena Williams twerked to ‘Sorry’ on Beyonce’s visual album ‘Lemonade’, it was a jaw-on-the-floor kind of moment.

Now, the tennis superstar has got her groove on once more, this time for an activewear campaign.

In a short video uploaded to Instagram and YouTube, Williams can be seen dancing around an empty dance studio in a sports bra, tights and leg warmers to The Donnas’ ‘Dancing With Myself’.

She’s alone, having the time of her life and she looks nothing short of incredible.

“Sometimes we are all so serious and we forget to have fun - and I know that’s me a lot of the time, but it’s so important to have passions in your life that are just for you,” she wrote in the caption.

“I’m so disciplined every day with my training, but when I dance it’s about letting myself go.”

The #DoItForYourself campaign is for Berlei, an activewear brand that specialises in sports bras.

“I love this so much. The biggest smile on my face right now. You go girl!!” wrote one fan on William’s Instagram post.

Our thoughts exactly.

