Serena Williams Shares First Picture Of Her Baby Daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams has shared the first photograph of her newborn daughter and revealed her name.
The 35-year-old gave birth to her first child on 1 September, but has waited for almost two weeks to compile an Instagram montage to introduce her baby tot he world.
The Insta-story begins with clips from various stages of Williams’ pregnancy and ends with an intimate snap of her and her newborn (who is wearing some adorable knitted shoes) at the hospital.
Born at St Mary’s Medical Centre in West Palm Beach, Williams’ daughter weighed 6lb 14oz.
Williams and her fiance Alexis Ohanian, 34, also took the opportunity to annouce their daughter’s full name - Alexis Olympia Ohanian Junior (presumably as a tribute to her Reddit co-founder father).
The new parents also decided to include a joke, referring to the fact Williams was already pregnant when she won the Australian Open in January (even though they had not yet publicly announced the pregnancy).
This Instagram story seems to have been far more planned than the Snapchat story that accidentally revealed Williams was 20-weeks pregnant back in April.
Williams sent fans into meltdown after uploading the photo, which she had intended to keep private.
“I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m getting,” she told a TED conference in Vancouver, Canada, according to EuroSport.
“I was just saving them (for myself). I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped.”
Congratulations to the new parents!