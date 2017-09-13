Serena Williams Shares First Picture Of Her Baby Daughter Alexis Olympia

Serena Williams has shared the first photograph of her newborn daughter and revealed her name.

The 35-year-old gave birth to her first child on 1 September, but has waited for almost two weeks to compile an Instagram montage to introduce her baby tot he world.

The Insta-story begins with clips from various stages of Williams’ pregnancy and ends with an intimate snap of her and her newborn (who is wearing some adorable knitted shoes) at the hospital.