Serena Williams Gatecrashed Two Guys Playing Tennis While Out Walking Her Dog

Next time you’re playing some casual tennis with your friends, keep your eyes peeled for a pro player wanting to get in on the action.

Serena Williams gave two guys the surprise of their life when she challenged them to a game on Sunday night.

The tennis star was out walking her dog, Chip, when she spotted the two men and asked if she could join in.

Williams was wearing Ugg-style boots - hardly appropriate tennis wear - but that didn’t stop her hitting the court hard and sharing the whole thing on Snapchat.

The footage was soon shared by thousands of others on Twitter.