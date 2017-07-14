Serena Williams Has A Lot Of Time For Andy Murray After He Called Out Casual Sexism

Andy Murray won a lot of fans when he called out casual sexism at Wimbledon - and Serena Williams is one of them.

Earlier this week, Murray interrupted an American journalist who completely ignored the achievements of female tennis players in the sport.

Williams, whose successes had been overlooked (she’s won 14 out of 23 grand slams since the start of 2009), has since praised Murray for sticking up for women’s rights.

“I don’t think there should be a woman player, and there shouldn’t be a female athlete, who isn’t completely supportive of Andy Murray,” she told ESPN.

“He has spoken up for women’s issues and women’s rights, especially in tennis, for forever. And he does it again, you know!

“That’s who he is and one thing we love about him.”