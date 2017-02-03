A flat in the property which one of Britain’s most grisly and notorious serial killers called home, is up for sale.
Back in the 1980s, the Muswell Hill address was where necrophiliac Dennis Nilsen lured three of his victims, before murdering and defiling their corpses.
Now a pretty two-bedroomed period conversion is on the market with Rightmove for £500,000.
The listing boasts access to local nature trails, Highgate Tube and a private entrance, as well as an open plan kitchen and a south-facing garden.
Back when job centre clerk Nilsen dwelled in the top floor flat, he had no access to the garden unlike at a previous property in Cricklewood, where he had burned the remains of his victims in bonfires.
At his new address in Cranley Gardens, the killer took to dismembering his victims and boiling down or flushing their remains down the toilet – inevitably blocking the drains in the process.
Nilsen, who murdered at least 12 young men between 1978 and 1983, complained about the blockages to the estate agents, prompting a visit from Dyno-Rod and thus the discovery of his crimes three decades ago.
Police also found parts of three men’s bodies in a wardrobe, tea chest and chest of drawers within the property.
Now 71, Nilsen was convicted of six counts of murder and two of attempted murder at the Old Bailey.
He was jailed for life in 1983 and is currently incarcerated at HMP Full Sutton maximum security prison.