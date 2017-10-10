High street fashion brands, including Primark and Topshop, are being called upon to use their changing rooms to let people struggling with mental health issues know they’re not alone.

Mental health company, the Self Esteem Team (SET) is urging shops to put up posters in fitting rooms that encourage people to ask for help from the Samaritans, CALM and Childline.

One of SET’s co-founders, Nadia Mendoza, told HuffPost UK they timed their appeal to coincide with World Mental Health Day, but they hope its impact will continue on long after the day is over.

“While it is great to to see social media awash with #WorldMentalHealthDay hashtags, our concern is what happens to the other 364 days? Every day should be WMHD,” she said.