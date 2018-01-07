All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Who Is Seth Meyers? Everything You Need To Know About The Golden Globes Host

    07/01/2018 14:13 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    He might be well known on the other side of the pond, but for most people in the UK the name Seth Myers won’t mean a thing.

    But that could be about to change after the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ alumni hosts this year’s Golden Globes.

    Here’s everything you need to know about the actor, writer, comedian and political commentator. ..

    • 1. He's like the American James Corden (kinda)
      NBC via Getty Images
      He’s a household name in the US where he has his own late-night talk show, the imaginatively titled ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’.
    • 2. He has something in common with George Clooney
      Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
      He’s married to Human Rights lawyer Alexi Ashe. The couple have a one-year-old son, Ashe Olson, together and are expecting their second child.
    • 3. He has good taste in telly
      Justin K. Aller via Getty Images
      He’s a huge fan of baseball, comic books and ‘Game Of Thrones’.
    • 4. He's good mates with Tina Fey
      NBC via Getty Images
      He was part of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ family for 13 years from 2001 until 2014 as head writer alongside Tina Fey, and also hosted the show’s news parody, ‘Weekend Update’.
    • 5. He's appeared on the big screen
      Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
      You might have spotted him in ‘Journey To the Centre Of The Earth’ (2008), ‘Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist’ (2008) and ‘See This Movie’ in 2004. OK, maybe not the last one.
    • 6. He’s an old hand at hosting award shows
      FOX via Getty Images
      He fronted the Emmys in 2014, the ESPY Awards in 2010 and 2011 and the Webby Awards in 2008 and 2009.
    • 7. His mantelpiece is pretty full
      Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images
      He’s actually bagged several big awards himself, collecting an Emmy in 2011 and Writers Guild Of America prizes in 2009, 2010, 2015 and 2017 for his writing work on ‘Saturday Night Live' and the 2015 Golden Globes.
    • 8. He’s no stranger to poking fun at celebrities
      NBC via Getty Images
      The less-stuffy-than-the-Oscars Globes are renowned for a fair bit of celeb-ribbing - and he's had plenty of practice. During his time on ‘SNL’, he impersonated Tom Cruise, Michael Caine, Sean Penn and Tobey Maguire, amongst others.
    • 9. He's got this
      VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
      He’s relishing the challenge of presenting the first major awards show since the entertainment industry was rocked by one sexual misconduct scandal after another.

      “It’s an issue you have to address, and it’s pretty delicate,” he told the New York Times. “When you’re dealing with something that has affected so many people in a negative way, you just want to make sure you can talk about it in a way that doesn’t magnify the negative element of it.”

      In fact, he sees it as a positive thing: “It’s nice to have an elephant in the room. There’s nothing more helpful than something everybody’s thinking about.”

    Conversations