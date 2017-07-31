Sex Unicorn: 12 Things To Consider Before You Agree To Become One

You might be forgiven for thinking that a unicorn is a mythical white horse with a big horn, but this elusive creature can also be found in bedrooms across the UK (although is probably just as hard to pin down as the fairytale version). Typically a sex unicorn is a bisexual woman who agrees to join a pre-existing heterosexual marriage as a third sexual component, without presenting any threat of infidelity or emotional burden to either the husband or wife. While this might sound like a non-committed dream come true for the couple, you might want to consider these 12 things before agreeing to be a unicorn. 1. You can’t become emotionally attached.

2. Your purpose is likely to be only sexual because they have each other.

3. You cannot need them to satisfy your emotional needs.

4. You are not automatically entitled to be an equal in their relationship.

5. You have to set clear boundaries about what you want.

6. You are under no obligation to stay if they argue.

7. You should be aware of being used to fix broken relationships.

8. You should not be used by either party as a bargaining tool.

9. You shouldn’t be facilitating any secret keeping.

10. You can see other people while being a unicorn.

11. You have to be prepared to be dropped at short notice.