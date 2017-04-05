An Irish airport has launched Europe’s first ever sensory room for children and families with autism and special needs.

The colourful room has facilities including as aquatic bubble tube, a wavy wall, colour-changing LEDs, a wheel projector and more.

It hopes to offer a relaxing environment for adults and children ahead of their flight.

Andrew Murphy, managing director at Shannon Airport, said they were “delighted” to launch the sensory room.

“The parents have said it is a tangible benefit to them on their travels with their children,” he said on the launch video.