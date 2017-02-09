The mother of Shannon Matthews has complained she is in fear for her life after a controversial new BBC drama series re-examined the staged abduction of her daughter. Speaking after The Moorside aired to more than seven million viewers earlier this week, Karen Matthews said she is too afraid to leave her home. According to The Mirror, she is said to have told a friend: “I cannot go out of the door. I’m frightened out of my life. I’m shaking like a leaf. I’m shit scared to even get any shopping or anything.

West Yorkshire Police/ PA Archive Undated police handouts of Shannon Matthews, left and mother Karen, right

“I know I can’t stop it but why does it have to be dragged up again? Why don’t they just leave me alone and let me get on with my life?” Karen, who continues to insist she had nothing to do with the abduction, is also alleged to have expressed a desire for the police to reinvestigate the case, cryptically claiming: “The truth’s going to come out.” Shannon was reported missing on the evening of 19 February 2008 after she failed to return from a school trip. In less than 24 hours, more than 200 officers from West Yorkshire Police were involved in the search.

The Sun The Sun offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to Shannon Matthew’s safe return in 2008, which it later upped to £50,000

Hundreds of local volunteers, coordinated by Karen’s friend Julie Bushby, also took part in the search. Karen, who is now in her early forties, made a number of emotional appeals for her daughter’s return. The Sun newspaper offered a reward of £20,000 for information which would lead to Shannon’s safe return, later increasing the figure to £50,000. On 14 March – 24 days after she was reported missing – Shannon was found alive and hidden in the base of a divan bed at a house in Batley Carr, West Yorkshire. Michael Donovan, the uncle of Karen Matthews’ partner, Craig Meehan, was arrested at the scene.

John Giles/PA Archive Karen Matthews makes an emotional appeal for the safe return of her daughter