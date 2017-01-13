Sheridan Smith was back performing on stage on Thursday night, marking her first public appearance since her father, Colin, died.

And the actress paid tribute to him in the best possible way, poignantly showing off a tribute tattoo on her wrist that simply reads ‘Daddy’s Girl’.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Sheridan has had 'Daddy's Girl' inked onto her right wrist.

Colin, who Sheridan was extremely close to, lost his battle with cancer in December at the age of 80.

Sheridan took to the stage in a shimmering, full-length gold dress at the opening of new bar and club ‘Bunga Bunga’, in London’s Covent Garden.

The 35-year-old treated guests at the bash with two songs from her West End show ‘Funny Girl’ – ‘People’ and ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’.

Sheridan’s return to the public eye comes just a day after it was announced she is set to star in a new ITV drama.

The BAFTA Award-winning star will take the lead role in ‘Clean Break’, playing a working-class woman caught between two worlds.

Her character Sam is a devoted mum by day, while by night she becomes involved in the darker, dangerous world of insider trading.

Set in the contrasting worlds of shiny Canary Wharf and modern suburbia, ‘Clean Break’ explores how far Sam will go to survive, claw back some self-respect and get her life back on track.

Sheridan previously wowed audiences in the ITV biopic productions of ‘Cilla’ and ‘Mrs Biggs’.

