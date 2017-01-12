Sheridan Smith is set to make her return to TV, starring in a brand new ITV drama to be filmed later this year.

The BAFTA Award winner star will take a lead role in ‘Clean Break’, playing a working-class woman caught between two worlds.

Her character Sam is a devoted mum by day, while by night she becomes involved in the darker, dangerous world of insider trading.

Sassy office cleaner Sam is one of an invisible army of cleaners on a zero hours contract who mop, sweep and vacuum in the early hours. Struggling with an on-line gambling addiction, Sam realises she has access to lucrative Stock Market information which if used correctly could be the answer to all her prayers.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Sheridan Smith previously starred in 'Mrs Biggs' and 'Cilla' for ITV

Set in the contrasting worlds of shiny Canary Wharf and modern suburbia, ‘Clean Break’ explores how far Sam will go to survive, claw back some self-respect and get her life back on track.

Sam is about to stake everything on the unpredictable world of the stock market. With her trusted band of cleaners gleaning information while the rest of the world sleeps, and in the knowledge insider trading is against the law will Sam tread this dangerous line? Smart and witty, can Sam overcome her addictive personality?

The script is penned by newcomer Mark Marlow, with the rest of the cast yet to be announced.

‘Clean Break’ has been commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama Polly Hill.

“I am delighted to be commissioning Mark Marlow’s first drama. It’s such a wonderful script that finds real humour and joy in the human struggle to survive. Sheridan is perfect for the role of Sam and I’m thrilled she’s returning to ITV to play her.”

‘Clean Break’ will be filmed in the London area during the autumn of 2017.

Sheridan previously wowed audiences in the ITV biopic productions of ‘Cilla’ and ‘Mrs Biggs’. More recently she has been on London’s West End stage in ‘Funny Girl’, although she’s had a very sad time in the last couple of months, losing her father Colin in December, following a long illness.