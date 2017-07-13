Shia LaBeouf Apologies After Video Of Racist Comments Made During Arrest Emerges

Shia LaBeouf has issued an apology, following the release of a video which shows him making racist comments during a recent arrest.

The actor was held for public drunkenness, obstruction and disorderly conduct in Savannah, Georgia, over the weekend, and footage shared by TMZ shows the arrest itself.

Following the publication of the video - which can be seen above - the actor has issued a statement on Twitter.

It reads: “I am deeply ashamed of my behaviour and make no excuses for it. I don’t know if these statements are too frequent, or not shared often enough, but I am certain that my actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint. The severity of my behavior is not lost on me.

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst. It is a new low. A low I hope is a bottom.

New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images Shia LaBeouf in January

“I have been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

In the clip, Shia can be seen telling a black police officer he’s “going to hell, straight to hell, bro” before calling his actions “savage”.

When the officer asks, “Why was it savage?”, Shia says: “Because you’re a black man.”

He also berates the police officer for “for being white in a city that don’t have nothing to do with none of you”.

Shia is in Savannah to film new movie ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ and he returned to the set two days after the arrest.