The ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ stars are used to being critiqued by the judges every week, but attention turned to presenter Claudia Winkleman this weekend.
On Sunday’s results show, head judge Shirley Ballas was chatting about Alexandra Burke’s routine from the Halloween special when she brought up Claudia’s posture in a bid to demonstrate a point.
“Will you stand up, because you do slouch a little bit,” Shirley told the presenter.
“That’s a brave thing to say,” Claudia responded.
Not that Claud needed to say anything, because her face said everything...
Undeterred, Shirley then got out of seat and corrected Claudia’s posture.
“You need to pull in your fuse box and flatten your chest,” she told her.
Shirley’s apparent shade didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter…
Chef Simon Rimmer became the fifth celeb to leave the competition this weekend.
The dance-off regular and his partner Karen Clifton found themselves in the bottom two alongside Saturdays’ star Mollie King and AJ Pritchard.
After learning his fate, Simon described taking part in ‘Strictly’ as “the most amazing experience ever”.
“Every single person involved in it is so positive,” he said. “And like, all of that lot up there, all the rest of the class of 2017, are just magnificent people. All the pro dancers are amazing.”
Simon and Karen’s exit means there are just 10 couples left in the battle for the Glitterball Trophy.