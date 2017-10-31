‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judge Shirley Ballas has admitted that she thinks this year’s series is particularly hard to predict, revealing her surprise at last weekend’s result. The former dancer is midway through her first series as Head Judge, with Simon Rimmer leaving the competition on Sunday (29 October), after ending up in the dance off against Mollie King.

BBC Pictures Shirley has settled in well on the panel

Addressing the result at the Pride Of Britain Awards, Shirley told HuffPost UK: “I was shocked this week when Mollie was in the dance off. “I implore people to vote, if you’re watching the show you must vote if you want to save your favourite. Don’t blame me when I have to send someone home.”

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Shirley Ballas

While a number of ‘Strictly’ stars appear to be ahead of the pack - Alexandra and Debbie, we’re looking at you - Shirley insisted that anyone could win. “Each person is bringing every week and it’s changing from week to week,” she said. “This is a hard season to predict I feel. I think this could go to somebody that we’re not expecting.” Shirley also discussed what life as a ‘Strictly’ judge is like, admitting that she wasn’t prepared for her private life to be under the microscope.