There’s no harm in a bit of healthy sibling rivalry with your kids, but sometimes it can go a little too far.

Two older siblings were painfully trying to lay out all their Pokémon cards on the living room floor but their younger brother kept getting in the way.

Instead of, you know, complaining to their parents, having a stereotypical argument or just giving up, they stuck him to a chair.

No literally, with duct tape and everything.