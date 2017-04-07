All Sections
    07/04/2017 09:39 BST

    Siblings Duct Tape Younger Brother To Chair Because He Kept Interfering With Their Game

    No, seriously.

    There’s no harm in a bit of healthy sibling rivalry with your kids, but sometimes it can go a little too far.

    Two older siblings were painfully trying to lay out all their Pokémon cards on the living room floor but their younger brother kept getting in the way.

    Instead of, you know, complaining to their parents, having a stereotypical argument or just giving up, they stuck him to a chair.

    No literally, with duct tape and everything.

    My two older children were trying to lay out all of their Pokémon cards, but the youngest kept intervening, so they duct taped him to a chair. from funny

    Something tells us their parents saw the funny side of it, seeing as they posted a photo to Reddit (much to the amusement of everyone else).

    Conversations