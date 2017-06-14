Sienna Miller has finally joined the rest of the world on Instagram, and 2017 is suddenly looking up.

The 35-year-old British actress shared her first post on her account Siennathing, and it was as cool and stylish as we’d have expected.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday 13 June, the style icon shared a black-and-white snap of herself wearing Dior’s “We Should All Be Feminists” slogan T-shirt - with the phrase “great things” written across her palms.

“Hello, World Wide Web,” she wrote - followed by a series of hashtags suggesting she’d felt the pressure to conform to social media.