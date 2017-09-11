A sign language interpreter stole the show at a Hurricane Irma conference while translating Florida Governor Rick Scott’s message about evacuation.

Twitter users were quick to notice the ASL interpreter’s extremely expressive face - which included lots of eye bulging, disgusted faces and tongue sticking-out - when he was translating Scott’s speech on the enormity of the situation in his state, telling residents: “If you’re in an evacuation zone, leave.”

This interpreter is the only good thing about #HurricaneIrma.pic.twitter.com/VjorOU0pxo — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) September 9, 2017

The unknown interpreter’s sterling effort earned him a huge amount of praise online, with many commenting that they could understand what he was saying without knowing ASL.

Is anybody else mesmerized by the sign language interpreter on CNN right now? — A (@jam2885) September 9, 2017

I don't speak ASL but I can tell his inflection and sense of urgency to help people is intense and that is beautiful — Amanda Claire (@aclairevision) September 10, 2017

you don't even need to know sign to understand him ,Very expressive! — Mel14 (@MeghanLawton2) September 9, 2017

It's like watching poetry 😍 He's so good — KatherineSandersIcon (@sjksanders) September 9, 2017

He even won a celebrity endorsement from Missy Elliot.

Ok for the sign language guy🙌🏾 i can't help but watch how he interprets this & with so much sauce🙌🏾 https://t.co/F7U2XhcNjk — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 10, 2017

Another clip which has managed to make people crack a smile despite the seriousness of the hurricane is of a CNN reporter stood out in the rain warning viewers about how dangerous it is outside - as two men in just shorts and t-shirts casually jog on by.

As @CNN reporter explains how dangerous it is on the streets of Orlando, & how few people are out, 2 dudes run by in shorts & t-shirts. pic.twitter.com/h3lj5hZF8N — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) September 11, 2017

Florida Man gonna Florida Man — Laura (@tailor31415) September 11, 2017

Fake news! I know the feeling. No weather would break my running streak. — vegaskev (@vegaskev) September 11, 2017