Hurricane Irma Hits Florida As Storm Makes Landfall In US

Summary:
- Hurricane Irma hits Florida Keys on Sunday
- Hurricane is upgraded to a Category 4 storm
- Police say one man has been killed in the US
- Millions have evacuated the area
- Hundreds of thousands are in shelters across several states
Hurricane Irma has hit Florida’s southern islands, with police announcing that one man has died in a car crash during the storm.
Electricity to more than 1 million Florida homes and businesses has been knocked out and the state’s Gulf Coast is braced for potentially catastrophic flooding.
The new path forged by the hurricane has been call a “worst case scenario” for Florida’s west coast and the Florida Keys.
The hurricane, which has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm, slammed into the Lower Florida Keys on Sunday as it surges towards the state’s west coast.
Irma has prompted one of the largest evacuations in US history and hundreds of thousands of people throughout the state have been left without power.
Despite Irma being predicted to hit Miami hardest, Tampa, St. Petersburg, and other areas along Florida’s west coast were expected to bear the brunt of the storm later Sunday and Monday.
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday one man had died in a car crash during the storm, with winds of up to 130mph.
At least 22 people in the Caribbean lost their lives and thousands have been displaced.
Nearly 7 million people from several US states in the storm’s path were told to evacuate their homes, according to the Associated Press.
Hundreds of thousands of people are huddled in shelters across several states.
The National Hurricane Center forecast potentially deadly storm surges - water driven ashore by the winds - of up to 4.6 metres.
As the northern edge of the storm reached the Florida Keys archipelago off the tip of southern Florida, lashing rains and winds knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people on the mainland.
“Pray for us,” Florida Governor Rick Scott said in an ABC News interview as his state braced for the massive storm, which has already left a trail of destruction through the Caribbean.
Irma is expected to cause billions of dollars in damage to the third-most-populous US state.
See below for live updates: