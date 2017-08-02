Parents Accuse Silver Cross Of Being 'In The Dark Ages' With Their 'Play Like Mum' Toy Range

This article has been updated, Silver Cross told HuffPost UK: “Play Like Mum is an independent trading company which is licensed to manufacture dolls prams bearing the Silver Cross brand name and has no further connection with Silver Cross or any of its subsidiaries. Their business operations are independent and distinct from the leading British nursery brand and therefore Silver Cross has no influence on the marketing activity executed by the Play Like Mum business.″

Parents have called out Silver Cross over the “sexist” marketing of their ‘Play Like Mum’ toy range.

The brand, which was founded in 1877, is now selling a range of mini Silver Cross doll prams, that are exact replicas of the real thing, so that children can copy their “mum”.

An official blog on the company’s website said: “Our aim is to help children ‘play like mum’ and we believe that real life play offers huge benefits to little ones - our dolls prams do just that.”

There is no mention of male figures also pushing babies in prams.