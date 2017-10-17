BBC newsreader Simon McCoy has yet again demonstrated his ability to perfectly capture the mood of the British public with his hilariously apathetic reaction to Kate Middleton’s due date reveal.
Kensington Palace released a statement announcing that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child in April while the newsreader was on air.
McCoy read out the breaking news statement, but not without adding his own unique touch of sarcasm to convey his enthusiasm for the update.
He said: “Now, baring in mind that they announced that she was pregnant back in September and it was thought that she was around two or three months pregnant, I’m not sure how much news this really is.”
We can confirm, using maths, that the number of months in that time frame do indeed add up to nine months, the well-known duration of a pregnancy.
McCoy, clearly trying to get back on topic and not break into laughter, then reiterated the date before dryly suggesting some advice to excited viewers...
But anyway, it’s April so clear your diaries, get the time booked off ’cos that’s what I’m doing."
People on Twitter are simply in awe of the man.
The BBC newsreader has subtly taken the mick out of royal baby news before. In 2013, he reported on the upcoming birth of Prince George saying: “Plenty more to come from here... none of it news.”
He also provided some first-rate dead-pan narration over footage from the World Dog Surfing Championships in California in August, which ended with him declaring: “That’s a shame, we have run out of pictures.”
And, of course, let’s not forget the time he appeared live on air holding a pack of paper instead of an iPad.
Iconic.