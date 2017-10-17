BBC newsreader Simon McCoy has yet again demonstrated his ability to perfectly capture the mood of the British public with his hilariously apathetic reaction to Kate Middleton’s due date reveal.

Kensington Palace released a statement announcing that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child in April while the newsreader was on air.

McCoy read out the breaking news statement, but not without adding his own unique touch of sarcasm to convey his enthusiasm for the update.