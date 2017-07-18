A single mum has proven co-parenting doesn’t always have to be hard as she praised her ex-partner’s girlfriend for being a “true role model”.
Brittney Johnson, from the US, said step-mum Kayla has been so much more than she could have hoped for her in her daughter, Payton’s, life.
“To all of the mothers out there who throw a fit when another woman treats your child as her own: why isn’t that exactly what you want?” Johnson wrote on Facebook on 14 July.
“Let me tell you, I’m raising a strong girl, a smart girl and a sweet girl. And I want nothing more than for her to be surrounded with role models who are exactly that. Thank you Kayla for showing Payton how to chase her dreams.”
Johnson continued: “Thank you Kayla for showing Payton how to work hard and stay up late to study for a test.
“Thank you for still making time to ride her bike with her and make her mac and cheese. You’re a true role model and an amazing bonus mum and we are so proud of you.”
Johnson said other mums or dads who are in the same situation and finding it tough, should “reconsider” what is best for their child.
“Payton has more people to love her this way, and what more could a mother ever want for her child?” Johnson added.
“Being best friends with me and being best friends with Kayla, is exactly where P deserves to be.
“It takes a village, and I happen to love mine.”
Johnson’s post was shared 40,000 times in five days and had nearly 80,000 likes.
Johnson isn’t the first mum to open up about having a positive co-parenting experience. In December 2016, a mum celebrated her ex’s wedding by sharing an emotional open letter to his new wife.
“It’s so easy loving children that are yours. But it takes a special kind of woman to love a child that’s not hers,” Sutton wrote in the post shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page.
“I know it had to be hard learning to be a parent, unexpectedly. But you mastered it. You stepped in and took care of business, while maintaining the utmost respect for me.”