A single mum has proven co-parenting doesn’t always have to be hard as she praised her ex-partner’s girlfriend for being a “true role model”.

Brittney Johnson, from the US, said step-mum Kayla has been so much more than she could have hoped for her in her daughter, Payton’s, life.

“To all of the mothers out there who throw a fit when another woman treats your child as her own: why isn’t that exactly what you want?” Johnson wrote on Facebook on 14 July.

“Let me tell you, I’m raising a strong girl, a smart girl and a sweet girl. And I want nothing more than for her to be surrounded with role models who are exactly that. Thank you Kayla for showing Payton how to chase her dreams.”