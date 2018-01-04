Singer Gets Late Grandma's Voicemail Tattooed On Chest So She Can Hear Her Any Time

A singer has had her late grandma’s voicemail tattooed onto her skin, so she can hear her again at the touch of her phone.

Sakyrah Angelique, who goes by the stage name S.O.S, tweeted a photo of her tattoo, which takes the form of sound waves.

When she holds her phone to the tattoo, an app enables her to hear her grandmother’s voice.

“My grandma passed away my junior year of high school,” Sakyrah, from Chicago, explained on Twitter.

“A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it.”