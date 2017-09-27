Sinitta appears to have put her recent ‘X Factor’ drama behind her, signing up for a new reality show.
The ‘So Macho’ singer made headlines earlier this week, when she hit out at ‘X Factor’ boss and ex-boyfriend Simon Cowell, for ditching her from the Judges’ Houses stage of this year’s competition.
After publicly blasting her ex, and the show she’s contributed to on several occasions over the years (including one infamous leaf-clad appearance), it’s now being claimed she’s one of the stars looking for love on the new series of ‘Celebrity First Dates’.
An insider told The Sun: “Sinitta hasn’t had the best of luck with men.
“Her relationship broke down and she’s going through a rocky period with Simon.”
The source pointed out that Sinitta’s romantic history, which includes Hollywood star Brad Pitt, means she has “some very high standards”, so let’s hope Channel 4 can pull it out of the bag for her when she hits up the ‘First Dates’ restaurant.
With the current series of ‘X Factor’ having something of a “back to basics” feel, Sinitta previously revealed she’d be making a return to Judges’ Houses, but later claimed she’d been ditched in favour of former judge and new mum Cheryl Fernandez-Versini.
Addressing the matter earlier this week, Sinitta said: “I will always love Simon.
“He is like a father figure meets brother figure and ex-lover figure to me, and of course my mentor for over three decades - but right now he can kiss my black ass.”
Also tipped to be heading to Judges’ Houses this year are Kelly Osbourne and grime star Stormzy.