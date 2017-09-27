Sinitta appears to have put her recent ‘X Factor’ drama behind her, signing up for a new reality show.

The ‘So Macho’ singer made headlines earlier this week, when she hit out at ‘X Factor’ boss and ex-boyfriend Simon Cowell, for ditching her from the Judges’ Houses stage of this year’s competition.

After publicly blasting her ex, and the show she’s contributed to on several occasions over the years (including one infamous leaf-clad appearance), it’s now being claimed she’s one of the stars looking for love on the new series of ‘Celebrity First Dates’.