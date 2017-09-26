Sinitta has told Simon Cowell to “kiss my black ass” after being dropped from ‘The X Factor’ in favour of Cheryl Tweedy.
The ‘So Macho’ singer has been left furious after losing her usual role at Judges Houses to the former panellist, unleashing a tirade against her BFF in an interview with The Sun.
She raged: “I will always love Simon. He is like a father figure meets brother figure and ex-lover figure to me, and of course my mentor for over three decades - but right now he can kiss my black ass.”
After a hiatus of three years, Sinitta said she was excited to be back on the show, as last year she was unable to take part due to a breast cancer scare.
She was also hoping it would help take her mind off her painful split from partner, Jason Gale.
And Sinitta even had a typically incredible outfits planned for her big return, only to find former ‘X Factor’ judge Cheryl would be reuniting with Simon in her place, when filming takes place in the south of France later this week.
“I have sulked and pouted and had the diva tantrum after my time, money and plans were wasted,” she said.
“My anger wants to slap all their butts and demand an apology and compensation. But they have no class so if they think they can do it and get away with it, a massive sensitivity chip is missing.
Sinitta had previously issued a warning to Cheryl after she was first linked to the Judges Houses role, telling her to “stay in her lane”.
Cheryl quit ‘The X Factor’ for the second time following the 2015 series, claiming she was leaving to focus on her music career.
Back in April, Simon said he was plotting Cheryl’s return to the small screen, insisting they would work together again in the future, following the birth of her and Liam Payne’s son, Bear.
A show spokesperson told The Sun there was “never formally offered a role” at Simon’s Judges Houses, but “would love her to be involved later in the series”.
‘The X Factor’ continues on Saturday (30 September) at 8pm on ITV.