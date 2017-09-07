Sinitta Issues Warning To Cheryl Over 'X Factor' Judges Houses Role

With rumours swirling Cheryl is set to stage a sensational return to ‘The X Factor’ at Simon Cowell’s Judges Houses, his usual helper Sinitta has spoken out against her.
The ‘So Macho’ singer and notorious palm leaf wearer has warned Cheryl to “stay in her lane” instead of muscling in on her job.
Never one to mince her words, Sinitta told The Sun: “You can’t look like that, have hair like that, have Liam, have the perfect baby, the perfect body, the perfect face, be a pop star, be drop-dead gorgeous and take Judges’ Houses.
“She needs to stay in her lane a little bit,” she continued.
Yeah, sounds like it.
Admitting she was led to believe she would be enlisted to help Simon pick his finalists, Sinitta revealed Simon has been screening her messages since the Cheryl rumours emerged.
“I’m behind them 100 per cent, but Cheryl doing judges’ houses, that’s a little below the belt,” she added.
Simon previously spoke out to deny claims Cheryl had been offered £500,000 to appear at Judges Houses.
However, fresh reports at the weekend claimed he’d managed to persuade her to sign up.
An insider told the Daily Mail: “Simon is ecstatic at getting Cheryl back working with him again.
“For Cheryl, this felt like the right way for her to make a return to the limelight after having Bear.”
An ‘X Factor’ spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.
Cheryl quit ‘The X Factor’ for the second time following the 2015 series, claiming she was leaving to focus on her music career.
Back in April, Simon said he was plotting Cheryl’s return to the small screen, insisting they would work together again in the future, following the birth of her and Liam Payne’s son, Bear.
Meanwhile, the new series of ‘The X Factor’ opened to the lowest launch show audience since the first run in 2004 last Saturday (2 September).
A total of just 6.2 million people tuned in to watch the first batch of this year’s hopefuls in the first auditions show.