The man who led the crackdown on the House of Commons expenses scandal has accused MPs of a “squalid vendetta” after they blocked his appointment to a new job.

Sir Ian Kennedy, former head of the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA), hit out following a vote by MPs to prevent him from joining the board of the Electoral Commission watchdog.

The Commons voted by 77 to 46 to refuse a motion endorsing Kennedy for the new job, a four-year post which would have come with a salary of £359-a-day.

But the former IPSA chief has now fired off a withering response, declaring MPs have now decided to “punish me” for being in charge of an organisation that “cleaned up the mess following the MPs’ expenses scandal”.

IPSA was set up in 2009 in the wake of the Daily Telegraph’s revelations, which led to criminal convictions for six MPs and two peers.