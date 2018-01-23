MPs have been accused of “petty” conduct after blocking a new taxpayer-funded job for former IPSA chief Sir Ian Kennedy.

Labour and Tory backbenchers teamed up to stop Kennedy’s appointment to the Electoral Commission board, weeks after HuffPost revealed they planned to exact “revenge” for his crackdown in the wake of Parliament’s expenses scandal.

Kennedy, who led the drive to reform the system after the 2009 MPs’ expenses affair, had been recommended as a new Commissioner for the elections watchdog, a four-year post which carries a salary of £359-a-day.

But MPs voted on Tuesday night by 77 votes to 46 against a procedural motion to appoint Kennedy for four years with effect from February 1.

Some 40 Tories, 31 Labour, two Lib Dems and two SNP, one DUP and one independent MPs voted to block Kennedy’s new commissioner appointment.

Backbenchers had previously sent a warning shot to the Government by shouting ‘object’ when a formal procedural motion on the appointment was tabled in the Commons on its first day back after the Christmas recess.

The Electoral Commission will now have to withdraw the appointment and leave the post vacant until another candidate is recommended.

But Labour MP Ben Bradshaw, one of the 46 to back the motion, lashed out at his colleagues on Twitter.