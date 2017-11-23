Five Things It's Okay To Admit You Liked About The Budget

Balanced or boring, fit for the future or fit for nothing.

We’ve heard a lot of arguments over whether Philip Hammond’s budget was a good or bad one.

On the whole, the chancellor managed to escape from his Commons address relatively unscathed, but big questions were asked about slow growth, revised-down wages and whether scrapping stamp duty was really a great idea.

But there were a few things most people can get behind, and we’ve picked out the best points below:

Plastic Tax

Trailed pre-Budget Day as a good news story, the government has announced it will be looking into taxing and charging single-use plastics to help prevent pollution in the world’s oceans and protect the environment.

The move forms part of its 25-year environment strategy and comes after the introduction of the plastic carrier bag charge and a ban on microbeads.

Welcome news for everyone who’s watched Blue Planet, but it means you’ll pay a bit more for your takeaway box.