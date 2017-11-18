The move forms part of the Government’s 25-year environment strategy and comes after the introduction of the plastic carrier bag charge and a ban on microbeads.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to announce a call for evidence in the Budget on taxing and charging single-use plastics to help prevent pollution in the world’s oceans and to protect the environment.

Plastic packaging, polystyrene takeaway boxes and other single-use plastics could be taxed to tackle waste, the Government has indicated.

There are concerns that more than a million birds and 100,000 sea mammals and turtles die every year from eating and getting tangled in plastic waste, the Press Association reported.

It is a danger to wildlife highlighted most recently by Sir David Attenborough ahead of the BBC’s Blue Planet II series, describing the “heartbreaking” sight of an albatross feeding plastic to its young chick instead of fish.

Some 12 million tonnes of waste enter the world’s oceans every year – a rubbish truck every minute – and the problem is so bad vast floating areas of plastic have formed in the world’s seas, including one in the Pacific, the size of France.

It is also a problem closer to home, with the amount of single-use plastic wasted every year in the UK enough to fill 1,000 Royal Albert Halls – and one in three fish caught in the English Channel containing pieces of plastic, the Government said.

The move to tackle the problem of single-use plastics, which include packaging and bubble wrap, and polystyrene takeaway boxes, has been welcomed by environmental campaigners.

Tisha Brown, oceans campaigner for Greenpeace UK, said: “Ocean plastic pollution is a global emergency, it is everywhere from the Arctic Ocean at top of the world, to the Marianas Trench at the bottom of the Pacific.

“It’s in whales, turtles and 90% of sea birds, and it’s been found in our salt, our tap water and even our beer.

“The Treasury’s announcement is only a statement of intent, but it recognises the significance of the problem and the urgent need for a solution. There is a long way to go, but hopefully this is the beginning of the end for single-use plastic.”