Having served under four different Tory Prime Ministers, Sir Michael Fallon was seen as the ultimate ‘safe pair of hands’ by many in his party.

That phrase sounds bitterly ironic now after a shock Cabinet resignation sparked by his own expectation of further allegations of inappropriate touching of women.

Only last month, as Theresa May was rocked by her disastrous Tory conference speech and backbench plots against her, Fallon was touted as a possible replacement PM.

The 65-year-old veteran MP for Sevenoaks, whose penchant for drinking copious amounts of alcohol is well known to colleagues, decided to resign because he feared further revelations about possible misconduct with female journalists.

Former Lobby correspondent Julia Hartley-Brewer admitted Fallon had touched her on the knee several times at a dinner in 2002, but defended the conduct of her “friend” as mere flirtation.

But it is understood that he concluded in recent days that while he could politically survive one such incident, he could not credibly survive any others.

He felt that a senior army officer who behaved in a similar way to a female colleague could not avoid disciplinary action, and he too should be held to those exacting standards.

The first hint of his shock departure came when a BBC camera crew was summoned to the Ministry of Defence soon after 4pm, under conditions of strict secrecy.

They waited for more than an hour, without knowing what the announcement was, until Fallon confirmed his resignation in a clip designed to be played on the night’s news.