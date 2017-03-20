Snap General Election Ruled Out By Downing Street

A snap General Election was ruled out by Downing Street today as it confirmed the next vote would not be until 2020.

Rumours of a Spring election gained traction over the weekend after the Sunday Express reported Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin had discussed holding a vote on May 4 with the chief whip.

While the Fixed Term Parliament Act has the next General Election locked in for 2020, Theresa May could go to the country early if two-thirds of MPs back the move.

Labour’s election strategist Andrew Gwynne confirmed yesterday his party would vote in favour of an early election, further fuelling the rumours of a May vote.

Today, the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman ruled out a spring plebiscite.

He said: “There is no change in our position on an early general election – there isn’t going to be one.

“It’s not going to happen.”

When asked why the Prime Minister did not wish to seek her own mandate to lead the UK, he replied: “There’s a Fixed Term Parliament Act.

“We have been clear that there’s not going to be an early general election and the Prime Minister is getting on with delivering the will of the British people.”

When pressed on if his definition of an “early election” was one that took place before 2020, the spokesman said: “Yes - there isn’t going to be an early general election.”